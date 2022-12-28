Covid Preparedness: Hospitals in India hold ‘Mock Drills’

Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to assess health-care readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stating that it was critical to assess operational readiness of equipment and human resources.

Mandaviya oversaw the drill at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, while the State Health Ministers reviewed it.

Following an increase in infection in China and other countries, the Centre has asked States and Union Territories to conduct drill as a precautionary measure.

He urged everyone to practise Covid Appropriate Behaviour and asked people not to share unverified information and maintain a high level of preparedness.