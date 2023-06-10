TNI Afternoon News Headlines – June 10, 2023

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Dhenkanal on June 17.

➡️ Man from Assam met his son in a hospital at Bhubaneswar one week after the Odisha train tragedy.

➡️Trains will not stop at Bahanaga railway station of Odisha till further orders informed the Railways officials.

➡️Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed a program organised on the completion of 9 years of the Modi Government in Deogarh, Odisha.

➡️ There is no power supply disruption in the State of Odisha, said Odisha Energy Minister Pratap Dev.

➡️Central Government said that it has constituted a Peace Committee with the Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey as the Chairperson.

➡️Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a total of 10.27 kg of smuggled gold during multiple search operations in Andhra Pradesh.

➡️India to host 71st Miss World 2023; pageant after 27 years.

➡️Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party.

➡️ After the news of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in ‘Ramayan’, actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to it calling the actor a “skinny white rat.”

➡️Four children who went missing after a plane crashed in Colombia’s Amazon forest on May 1, have been found alive.

➡️Russia will officially pull out of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) on November 7 this year.