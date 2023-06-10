Heat Woes Might get Extended as Monsoon Showers in Odisha Likely to be delayed: IMD

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: The arrival of southwest monsoon in Odisha is likely to be delayed, extending the wait for relief from the scorching heat and humidity that has persisted for the past few weeks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the monsoon has already reached Kerala after a delay of nearly seven days and has advanced into parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In an exclusive interview with OTV, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra revealed that the southwest monsoon is expected to further progress into other regions, including Bay of Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, within the next 48 hours. The presence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Northeast Bay of Bengal indicates active monsoon conditions, and its advancement towards Central India is anticipated.

Normally, the southwest monsoon arrives in Odisha around June 12, but this year, that there might be a delay, with the monsoon Mohapatra told, OTV. He predicted monsoon to reach the state by June 15 or later. The exact onset date for the monsoon in Odisha has not been officially announced yet.