TNI Afternoon Headlines -30 December 2022

➡️Odisha Government today announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the statue of former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Kishore Mohanty in Brajrajnagar through video conferencing.

➡️ Three persons died after an unidentified vehicle hit an autorickshaw near Jamdhar on Cuttack-Chandbali road in Kendrapara district.

➡️ The three-day Diamond Jubilee Global Alumni Meet of the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-R) kicked off on the institute’s premises.

➡️ The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the date for the conduct of the main written examination and computer skill test for the post of Block Social Security Officer (BSSO) 2022.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

➡️India, US, Indonesia, and China accounted for 45% of total cyberattacks on government agencies worldwide in the second half of 2022.

➡️ India has capped its two-year term on the Security Council by turning the spotlight on its two issues of paramount interest, fighting terrorism and reforming the world organisation.

➡️ The former beauty queen and actress urvashi Rautela captioned the post, “Praying” with a white heart and dove of peace emojis for Rishab Panth.

➡️The World Health Organization needs more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China: Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.