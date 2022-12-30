Online applications are invited form the prospective candidates through the proforma application form to be made available in the website of Odisha Public Services Commission (OPSC).

The link for online application and submission shall be available from January 17, 2023 to February 16, 2023 for admission to the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022 for recruitment to the posts and services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Group-A & Group-B).

A total of 683 posts will be filled up this year.

Vacancy details;

• Odisha Administrative Services, Group-A (Junior Branch)

• Odisha Co-operative Service Group-B

• Odisha Labour Service, Group-B

• Odisha Revenue Service, Group-B

• Odisha Labour Transport Service, Group-B

• Odisha Labour Taxation & Accounts Service, Group-B

Eligibility:

• The candidates must be a citizen of India.

Age limits:

• A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on the 1st day of January, 2022, i.e he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January, 1984 and not later than 1st January, 2001. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age for the deserving candidate.

Educational qualification:

• A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the central or a State Legislature in India or Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University under section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the central Government from time to time.

Click here to visit the official website of OPSC and read the Odisha Civil Services notification.