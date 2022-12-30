Marion Biotech asked to halt production of Dok-1 Max Cough Syrup

New Delhi: Indian pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, which holds an export license from the Drugs Controller of Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture the Dok-1 Max syrup and tablets, has reportedly stopped manufacturing the cough syrup after Uzbekistan alleged that 18 children died in the country after consuming the syrup.

The Uttar Pradesh state drug controller had directed Marion Biotech to completely halt the production all drugs at its Noida unit.

Uzbekistan Health Ministry had claimed that a chemical – ethylene glycol – was found in a batch of the cough syrup during laboratory tests.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India is said to have initiated a probe in connection with the incident.

Samples of the cough syrup also have been sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing.

Hasan Harris, a legal representative of Marion Biotech, clarified that the company, which has been manufacturing for the last 10 years, has stopped producing the syrup. “Once the government report comes, we will look into it,” he said.

In a Twitter post he further said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has been in regular touch with Uzbekistan’s national drug regulator since December 27 regarding the matter.