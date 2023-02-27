Gold Reserves found in 3 Districts in Odisha; Details Here

During a session held in the State Assembly, the Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik revealed that gold deposits have been discovered in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Deogarh districts. The discovery of these precious metals was made by the State Directorate of Mines and Geological Survey of India (GSI). The Keonjhar district has several areas where gold mines have been found, including Gopur, Gatipur, Kushkala, and Dimirimunda.

In Mayurbhanj, the costly metal has been detected in Yashipur, Suriyaguda, Ruansil, and Dhusura hills. Additionally, the minister stated that the gold mines have also been traced in the Adas area of Deogarh.

Back in the 1980s, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) conducted the first survey for the gold deposit in Keonjhar district. The survey was conducted in areas such as Kushakala, Goppur, Jaladiha villages, Taramakant, and Nayakote Panchayats in Banasapal block of Keonjhar district. However, due to the limited technology available at that time, the outcome of the survey was kept confidential.

In 2021-22, the GSI conducted another survey in those same areas in Keonjhar district, this time using the latest technology. However, the officials of GSI did not disclose the findings from the survey at that time.