Tiger Skin Seizure Case: Wildlife Criminal Arrested

Baripada: On the basis of intelligence input, a team of STF, Odisha Police and Forest Officials of Baripada Forest Division in a joint raid apprehended another wildlife criminal yesterday.

The arrested wildlife criminal has been identified as Purna Chandra Majhi of Sasangabeda village under Udala police station limits of Mayurbhanj district.

He was a wanted in STF PS case No. STF PS Case no.31 dated 14.12.2022 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec. 25/27 Arms Act, 1985 r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

In this case, on 14.12.2022, one Tiger Skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of accused Dev Kumar Patra.

Patra was the main accused, who had procured the tiger skin.

The accused was arrested on 30.12.2022 and forwarded to the court of SDJM, Udla.

So far during investigation four accused persons have been arrested and forwarded to the court in the instant case.

Further investigation is underway.