Plus Two exams in Odisha to begin from March 1, check schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Plus Two board exams in Odisha will begin from March 1, informed the Council Of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) today.

The examination (Theory and Practical) will be held as per the programme even if any of the dade (s) is subsequently declared as holiday (s).

Candidates are advised to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination in a sitting, and enter the examination room/hall before 15 minutes of examination to occupy their seats allotted to them.

Before sitting, a candidate has to ensure that she/he has occupied the seat allotted to her/him.

Distribution of answer books to the candidates will be made 15 (Fifteen) minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Question paper will be distributed five minutes before the commencement of the examination. However, the candidates will be allowed to write the answer from 10 AM onwards.

The examinations will be conducted under CCTV Surveillance. The centre superintendents have been requested to ensure that CCTV is made functional in all examination halls well in advance of the commencement of examinations and to see that CCTVS are functioning throughout at all the sittings uninterruptedly.

The examinations of Biology (Section A: Botany & Section-B: Zoology) for both regular and ex-regular candidates will be held in a single sitting with a gap of 20 minutes in between. First, the candidates will be supplied with Biology Paper-i (Botany) questions at 10 A.M. After that, Biology-ii (Zoology) question paper shall be given at 11.50 AM after collection of answer booklets used by candidates for answering Biology-l (Botany) paper.

All Regular candidates (registered in the year 2021) appearing for Annual H.S. Examination, 2023 shall appear the examination with full syllabus (100%) and previous pattern as detailed in the 2019 syllabus (vide CHSE notification No. 3886/Dt.19.07.2022).

The Ex-Regular candidates with registration up to the year 2020 shall appear AHS Examination-2023 with reduced syllabus, and the pattern of question will be like that of AHS Examination-2o22 (vide CHSE notification No. 3886/Dt 19.07.2022).

For the project evaluation and viva voce in Commerce stream, groups are to be formed taking minimum 24 students in a group. Evaluation and viva-voice of a group is to be completed in three hours.

The duration of practical examination for integrated Vocational Practical subjects (lVS) and Vocational Trade subjects will be three hours.

Al examinations will be conducted following COVID appropriate behavior, and all personnel engaged in the examination process shall ensure this.

Check the complete schedule here: