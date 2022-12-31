Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh on Saturday warned of strict action against those who forget the traffic rule in New Year’s excitement.

In a video message, the Bhubaneswar DCP said that people are in mood to celebrate the Zero Night and New Year after a gap of two years without any Covid-induced restrictions, there are chances of violating the traffic norms and cause harm to themselves and others.

Singh requested the residents of the State Capital City to obey the traffic limit of 50 km/hr within the city.

He also advised people not to drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Police checking will be done at different places and the strict action will be taken against traffic rules violators.

The DCP further requested all to park their vehicles at parking places safely and not to leave the vehicles on the road because the towing team will be keeping a watch at all places and any vehicle parked on road or in no parking area will be towed immediately.

He also requested to dial 112 if people see any suspicious person or face any emergency situation, so that police help would be provided to them.