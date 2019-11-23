Three-day Media Conclave concludes on high note

TNI Bureau: The three-day National Media Conclave (NMC), Eastern India’s biggest and most stimulating platform, was concluded here on Saturday with Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro gracing the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Patro said while digital has definitely become the core of every client and brand’s deliverable, traditional mediums such as print, television and others still hold tremendous value.

Editor of Outlook magazine and author Ruben Banerjee urged the media educators to teach honesty and and other moral values to mass communication students for entering into the professional career in journalism.

Emeritus Professor of Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication (AIMC) and former Director General of IIMC K G Suresh, Vice-Chancellor of Ravenshaw University Dr. Ishan Patro and Professor of Eminence in Tezpur University Prof. Sunilkanta Behera also spoke.

Earlier on the day, two plenary sessions on ‘Cyber Communication and Security: Issues and Challenges’ and ‘Culture in Transition: The Emerging Digital Culture’ were held. Director of AIMC Prof. Sajal Mukherjee, Professor of Periyar University, Salem Dr. V Natarajan, Assistant Professor in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Dr. Durgesh Tripathi, Prof. Siba K Udgata of School of Computer and Information Sciences in University of Hyderabad, Associate Professor of Central University of Jharkhand Dr. Dev Vrat Singh and Principal Correspondent of Doordarshan Snehasis Sur addressed the first session.

Regional Manager of Oxfam India, Odisha Akshaya Kumar Biswal, Journalist and Writer Kalpana Sharma, Executive Editor of Newslaundry Manisha Pande and Odisha BBC journalist Sandeep Sahu stressed on integrating gender in media to promote social normative change.

The Institute of Media Studies (IMS) and Utkal University in collaboration with CEC of UGC and Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, New Delhi organised the conclave has been organising the conclave on November 21 since 2017 to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Odisha Dr Harekrushna Mahatab and remember his journalistic works. The third edition’s theme was ‘Communication 4.0: Communication in a digital age’. The core issues relating to human communication and technological advancement and its impact on language, knowledge and society at large were highlighted during the conclave.

On the occasion, the NMC Awards 2019 which was introduced this year were given to six organsiations and educational institutions for their contributions in public relations, corporates communications. Certificates were also distributed among scholars from 40 universities who presented their research papers in the technical session.

The National Conclave at Bhubaneswar has become a platform of exchanging ideas and formulation of academic policy in mass communication field by the media luminaries and academicians across the country. The conclave has established itself as the most awaited and celebrated event in the media academic realm, said conclave chairman and Director of IMS Prof Upendra Padhi.