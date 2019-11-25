100-Word Edit: Maharashtra Politics gets Murkier

The political crisis in Maharashtra continues. Shiv Sena, which has betrayed the mandate, is trying to grab power with the help of its long-time rivals. Not to be left behind, BJP has embraced scam-tainted Ajit Pawar.

Whether directly or indirectly, Ajit Pawar remained the beneficiary when 9 cases related to the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, were conditionally closed today. Timing was enough to raise eyebrows.

Firefighting and damage control notwithstanding, a wrong message was sent to public. Let’s see how BJP handles this perception battle. Whoever wins the race, people of Maharashtra may end up on the losing side.