Devotees break barricade to barge into Puri Srimandir

Insight Bureau: In a shocking development, the devotees broke the barricade near the Singhadwar at Puri Jagannath Temple and barged inside to witness ‘Suna Besha’.

A near stampede situation occurred when the devotees broke the barricade. However, no serious injuries were reported. Situation has been brought under control and devotees are having a smooth darshan now. However, there is a long queue up to 1.5 km, it’s reported.

Huge crowd has gathered at the Srimandir while the SJTA and Police failed to control them due to mismanagement. People got upset and angry after being made to stand on the queue for hours in scorching heat.