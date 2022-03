Insight Bureau: Vivek Agnihotri’s sensational film on the exodus on Kashmir, ‘The Kashmir Files’ earned Rs 27.15 crore in the first weekend at the Box Office.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The film collected Rs 3.55 crore on Friday, Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday.

Meanwhile, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been made ‘tax free’ in Haryana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. More BJP-ruled States may follow suit.