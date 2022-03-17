‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to gain at Indian Box Office

When it comes to worldwide collections, the movie has earned Rs 87.40 crore so far.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to rule the roost at Indian Box Office with a collection of Rs 79.25 crore in 6 days. When it comes to worldwide collections, the movie has earned Rs 87.40 crore so far.

Day-wise Collections of ‘The Kashmir Files’:

🔹Friday – Rs 3.55 Crore
🔹Saturday – Rs 8.50 Crore
🔹Sunday – Rs 15.10 Crore
🔹Monday – Rs 15.05 Crore
🔹Tuesday – Rs 18 Crore
🔹Wednesday – Rs 19.05 Crore

