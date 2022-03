+2 Exam in Odisha from April 28; Check Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will conduct the +2 Board Exam 2022 from April 28, 2022.

➡️ Exams for students of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational stream will begin from April 28, 2022.

➡️ The board exams will be held in offline mode.

➡️ A total of 320,000 students will appear the exam.

➡️ In view of heat wave condition in summer, it has been decided to conduct one sitting daily.

➡️ Examinations will be held daily from 9am.

➡️ All practical tests will be conducted by their teachers.