J&K gears up for Assembly Polls

Insight Bureau: Release of much-awaited film ‘The Kashmir Files’ coincided with the preparations for J&K Assembly Polls scheduled to be held in October-November, 2022. The movie has triggered passion and emotions across India and lead to massive polarisation too. The daring depiction of ‘horror of Kashmir 1990’ has stunned the nation.

People in Jammu & Kashmir as well as the displaced Kashmir Pandits are in an emotional state of mind following the release of the film. The atmosphere is completely in favour of the BJP, which seeks to form the Government in J&K on its own for the first time.

The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission has placed a draft with the proposed changes to assembly and parliamentary segments in the Union Territory of J&K in the public domain and invited suggestions till 5 PM on March 21. In all probability, the current draft which was revised after taking into consideration the objections and concerns, would get the final nod.

BJP eyes at least 50 out of 90 seats in J&K Assembly Polls with main opposition parties National Conference, PDP and Congress lying low. There is a possibility of former J&K CM and Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad joining the party within the next few months. That will boost BJP’s chances further, it’s believed.

BJP now eyes support of Dogras, Kashmiris, Paharis, Bakerwals and Gujjars. But, is it really easy to conduct polls in the Valley in the current circumstances? Rise in terror activities in the Kashmir Valley has made things more complex. However, BJP Top Brass is determined to change the situation and conduct polls in J&K without further delay. Once they win J&K, it would be easier for them to make it a full State again.

In the last elections in 2014 when Jammu & Kashmir was a State, PDP had won 28 seats, followed by BJP (25), National Conference (15) and Congress (12). BJP and PDP joined hands to form the government that lasted for 4 years. Much water has flowed under the bridge since then. J&K has been made a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and rest is history.