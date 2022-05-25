Texas School Shooting: 23 Dead, including 19 Children

Insight Bureau: In a horrific Nass shooting incident in Texas, an 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and 2 Teachers at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde.

Salvador was gunned down by the response team. In total, 23 people including the killer died in the incident as he also killed his Grandmother before entering the school.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The school has over 500 students (2nd to 4th grade) mostly from Hispanic and economically disadvantaged sections.

This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting.