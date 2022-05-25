Russia to continue military operation in Ukraine

Insight Bureau: Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said Russia would continue its “military special operations” in Ukraine, despite increased sanctions and Western aid to Kyiv. At a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, citing Shoigu, the local media said, “Despite extensive Western aid to Kyiv and sanctions pressure on Russia, all objectives have been achieved.

We will continue special military operations until it is done”, he added.

Shoigu added that Russia was deliberately delaying the attack in Ukraine “to avoid civilian casualties,” a News Agency reported.

“Silence regimes are being introduced and humanitarian corridors are being created for the evacuation of civilians from nearby settlements,” he said.

Notably, Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.