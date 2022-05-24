Shivaji Patnaik’s Body to be donated to AIIMS

Insight Bureau: Former Bhubaneswar MP (1977, 1989, 1991) and veteran Communist leader Shivaji Patnaik who passed away on Monday at the age of 91, won’t be cremated.

As per his wishes, his entire body will be donated to AIIMS for research purposes.

It was confirmed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik who visited the departed leader’s residence to pay his last respect.

“#OdishaMoParivar which is tasked with Organ Donation, salutes the great leader & his family for this noble act which makes him immortal forever,” he tweeted.