Terror returns to Kashmir; Civilians targeted by Terrorists

Insight Bureau: In a shocking incident, terrorists killed two more civilians in a school in Srinagar.

The deceased have been identified as Satinder Kour, Principal, and Deepak Chand, a teacher serving in Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Idgah. Both were residents of Alochibagh.

As per report, the terrorists barged into a government school & killed two teachers after lining all the staff and picking two non-Muslims as their targets.

While Satinder Kour belonged to the minority Sikh community, Deepak Chand belonged to the minority community of Kashmiri Pandits.

Including these two, a total of five civilians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 48 hours by terrorists.

On Tuesday, Islamist terrorists shot dead three civilians in three separate incidents in Srinagar.

