BJP has announced a 80-member National Executive Council today

By Sagarika Satapathy
Dharmendra, Ashwini, Jual in BJP National Executive Council
Insight Bureau:  The BJP has announced a 80-member National Executive Council today, which included Senior leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal apart from PM Narendra Modi.

From Odisha, Union Ministers Dharemndra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as Sundargarh MP Jual Oram found a place in the National Executive Council.

Former MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda has been reappointed as the National Vice President of the BJP while Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi will continue to be the National Spokesperson along with Dr. Sambit Patra.

Interestingly, BJP leaders Subramanian Swamy, Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi are not included in the list of BJP National Executive Council.

