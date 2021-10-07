Mundali Tragedy: Hungry Elephant died of Cardiac Shock

Insight Bureau: The preliminary post-mortem report of the stranded elephant died in Mundali barrage tragedy in Mahanadi revealed that the Tusker died due to cardiac shock.

As per the report revealed by OUAT Pathology Department Chief Sushen Panda, the wild animal died due to shock as he was hungry and stuck in water for a long time & drowned after cardiac arrest.

The Tusker was panicked by the huge crowd present at the spot when he got stuck inside the water.

It is to be stated here that the Tusker got stuck near Mundali bridge in Cuttack due to strong water current in Mahanadi River.

The trapped elephant was a part of a 17-member herd which was trying to cross the Mahanadi river from Chandaka to Banki. Around 10 elephants were stuck due to the strong currents in the water. They struggled and managed to cross the river together while the lone tusker was stuck close to the bridge.

During the rescue act, OTV Chief Reporter Arindam Das and ODRAF Diver Sitaram Murmu died in the boat capsize.