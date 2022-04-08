Tensions in Jharpada Area over demolition of Daily Market

The local residents and a large number of BJP workers staged a road blockade at Golei Chhak near Laxmi Sagar area along Cuttack-Puri road protesting against the eviction drive.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Tensions in Jharpada Area over demolition of Daily Market
136

Insight Bureau: Tension erupted in Jharpara area of Bhubaneswar on Friday morning following an eviction drive at daily market near Ganesh Mandap.

The local residents and a large number of BJP workers staged a road blockade at Golei Chhak near Laxmi Sagar area along Cuttack-Puri road protesting against the eviction drive.

The agitators alleged that the eviction drive is a fallout of political rivalry as a BJP candidate became the local Corporator in the recently-concluded ULB elections.

Related Posts

Amarnath Yatra Registration to begin from April 11

Sensex above 200 pts, Nifty trades above 17,700 in early…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP leaders led by Babu Singh and Dilip Mohanty met the DCP over the issue. Other BJP members including Suniti Mund was present at the protest site.

The road blockade left hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.