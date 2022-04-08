Amarnath Yatra Registration to begin from April 11

Insight Bureau: After the suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is set to commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11. The registration for Amarnath Yatra will begin on April 11 this year.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board CEO, Nitishwar Kumar told that devotees those want to visit the Himalayan cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres in South Kashmir will be able to register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board. They are expecting over 3 lakh pilgrims to the Yatra this year.

Nitishwar Kumar also informed that this year the insurance cover for the pilgrims to the annual yatra has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

“Registration for Yatra will start on 11 April in 446 Branches of J&K Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country.

RFID will be given to pilgrims by which the Shrine board can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage period for pony handlers increased to one year, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board CEO said.

Notably, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The yatra was also cancelled midway in 2019 before the abrogation of Article 370.