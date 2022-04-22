Tendulkar seeks to motivate Mumbai Indians

Insight Bureau: Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a seventh straight loss in IPL 2022 with their defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday ending the team’s hopes of reaching the playoffs. They have not won a single match yet.

However, MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar has asked his team to keep their chin up and stay united during troubled times.

“We are going through tough times, we must stick together. And then ride as a team,” he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022:

➡️ Mumbai Indians becomes 1st Team to lose first 7 matches in an IPL Season.

➡️ Delhi Daredevils (2013) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019) had started their campaign with 6 defeats each.

➡️ This is the first time any Team lost 7 consecutive matches in an IPL season despite winning the the Title in the past.

➡️ Mumbai Indians have won IPL Title 5 times – 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020.