IPL Betting Racket in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Partapur police in Ganjam district on Thursday arrested six youths for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on the outcome of IPL matches. Police have seized Rs 1.45 lakh in cash and six mobile phones from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, Ganjam Additional SP, PK Dalai said, “Following information from our sources, a police team led by the IIC of Pattapur police station raided the place and rounded up six persons indulged in betting.”

“Their mobile phones have several chats that prove their involvement in the betting,” Dalai added.

Notably, earlier on April 17, as many as nine persons were arrested by police on charges of betting at Jamunanaki area of Biramitrapur in Rourkela. A police team reportedly conducted raids in the region and arrested all the accused and seized 18 mobile phones, a laptop and a tablet.