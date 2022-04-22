5T Secretary VK Pandian in Keonjhar

By Sagarika Satapathy
151

Insight Bureau:  Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian on Thursday reviewed various development projects in Keonjhar district.

The top officials visited the mega Kanupur Irrigation Project  being developed on the Baitarani river near Basudebpur under Joda block of the district.

Upon completion, the Rs 2438 crore project is expected to irrigate 48,000 hectares of land in 238 villages.

The Chief Secretary and Secretary to CM (5T) also spent time with school students, had their lunch with them and reviewed quality of food & education in the school.

 

5T Secretary visits Keonjhar Dist; reviews various development projects

 

 

 

 

