Temporary job loss from AI may occur, but new areas will be created: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Mumbai: As the field of generative AI continues to expand, concerns about potential job losses across various industries have arisen, however, the CEO and Chairperson for Salesforce India and former SBI chairperson, Arundhati Bhattacharya offers an alternative perspective, suggesting that while temporary job losses may occur, different types of jobs will definitely emerge.

“In every single industry and revolution, we have always talked about massive job losses. I don’t believe you would describe it as much different in the sense that there may be temporary job losses. People will need to upskill and reskill but different types of jobs will definitely come up,” Bhattacharya told IANS during an interaction.

“Other areas will open up, and already we are hearing so many new types of designations. There are people who are saying that there will going to be ‘AI Ethicist’, then there are people who are saying that they will become ‘Prompt Engineers’, so there are various types of new jobs that will come up,” she added.

Moreover, the company said that Salesforce is working with institutions and universities to upskill and reskill in the new areas of artificial intelligence (AI).

Talking about the technology, Bhattacharya said that it provides you the ability to be productive, the ability to be efficient, and the ability to actually deliver to the huge population that we have in our country in a manner that can actually be customised for each of them.

“I remember when I was a junior in my earlier organisation the only way that we could communicate to our people was through the Union leaders and there was no other way that a management person could communicate with the masses. However, by the time I was chairman, I could communicate to each particular individual by name because technology allowed me to do so, and not only that it allowed them to communicate back to me to give me suggestions which was not the case earlier,” she stated.

According to Bhattacharya, who was listed as the 25th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes in 2016, AI and generative AI gives us the power to the hyper personalise in order to respect and bring to light each one’s requirements so that everybody can have that individualised experience.(IANS)