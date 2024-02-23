Odisha Cabinet Decisions @ Feb 22: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: An important meeting of Odisha Cabinet was held on February 22 (Thursday). The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
As many as 16 proposals of 13 departments of the State government recived the Cabinet approval yesterday which included the extension of financial assistance under the KALIA Yojana till 2027.
Key Cabinet Decisions:
- Proposal for upgradation/amendment of the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy 2023 to attract investors for setting up manufacturing of Semiconductor/Electronic Chips and fabless design of these products in the State of Odisha.
- Approval of “Nua-O” initiative under the scheme of “Integrated Youth Development Programme.”
- Approval of Odisha Laboratory Assistants in Government Engineering Schools and Polytechnics (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2024.
- Proposal for approval of the project “Development of Ro-Pax Jetty & allied infrastructures connecting Kaninali in Bhadrak district and Talachua in Kendrapada district in the state of Odisha under Sagarmala Programme.”
- Execution of lease deed and other post allotment services in the category of Pre-possession cases and cases covered under under Annexure-II-A, II-B and II-C of the Task Force Report.
- Provision of funds for “Support to cultivators for cultivation”, “Livelihood support to landless Agricultural Household” and “KALIA Scholarship” under farmers’ welfare KALIA scheme.
- Modification in the implementation mechanism under farmers’ welfare-KALIA scheme.
- Provision of one-time additional financial support to the Landless Agricultural Household under farmers’ welfare KALIA scheme.
- Amendment of the Odisha Subordinate Finance Service (Commercial Tax Branch) Recruitment and Conditions of Service Rules, 1988.
- Revision of State Government Grant-in-Aid to institutions for eligible employees covered under Odisha(Non-Government Colleges, Junior Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid in the shape of Block Grant Order, 2014.
- Settlement of DP Tenements, Sunabeda in favour of Displaced Persons of East Pakistan and Burma Repatriates.
- Approval of the tender for award of contract in favour of L1 bidder Shree Balaji Engicons Limited, Belpahar, Odisha for construction of “Affordable Housing project at Mouza-Gadakana, Bhubaneswar” comprising of 216 MIG, 115 LIG, 20 EWS Flats and 25 shops on EPC mode.
- Reimbursement of State GST applicable on the tickets for the Hindi feature film titled ‘12th Fail’.
- Framing of restructuring proposal of “Odisha Panchayat Executive Officers Service (Method of Recruitment & Conditions of Service).
- Proposal for sanction of alienation of Government land measuring Ac.7.818 dec. in Mouza-Padanpur under Jatni Tahasil of Khordha district in favour of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India for setting up of National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) on free of premium, free of incidental charges and free of capitalized value of land revenue & measurement fees and also by way of exemption of interest on the said dues from the date of taking over possession of the land.
- Extension of State Government Grant-in-Aid to eligible employees of Non-Government New-Aided High Schools and Sanskrit Tols on the basis of Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules, 2017 (7th Pay).
