Odisha Cabinet Decisions @ Feb 22: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: An important meeting of Odisha Cabinet was held on February 22 (Thursday). The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As many as 16 proposals of 13 departments of the State government recived the Cabinet approval yesterday which included the extension of financial assistance under the KALIA Yojana till 2027.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Key Cabinet Decisions: