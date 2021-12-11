In PICs: Odisha pays tributes to Warrior Rana Pratap Das

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: CM Naveen Patnaik, leaders of political parties, DGP Abhay & officials of state government paid their last respect to the deceased Rana Pratap Das.

Notably, the mortal remains of JWO Rana Pratap Das has reached at the Biju Patnaik International Airport today.

The mortal remains were released to close family members this morning and was transported by air for the last rites with appropriate military honours.

Rana Pratap will be cremated near his village Krishanchandrapur in Kandhala panchayat in Odisha’s Angul district.

