Team India Squad announced for Test Series vs New Zealand

Insight Bureau: Ajinkya Rahane will lead Team India in the first Test match against New Zealand. Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team.

Two wicketkeepers have been included in the team. KS Bharat will be the second wicketkeeper apart from Wriddhiman Saha.

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman

Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

1st Test: November 25 (Kanpur)

2nd Test: December 3 (Mumbai)