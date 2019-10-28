Tamil Nadu: Operation underway to rescue 2-year-old Boy from deep borewell

TNI Bureau: Efforts to rescue a two-year-old boy Sujith Wilson, who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on October 25 has entered Day 4 today.

The infant had fallen into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5.30 pm on Friday. Sujith is stuck at a depth of 100 metres into the borewell. The officials said that the child has fainted, but was breathing.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami got in touch with the ministers and collectors regularly to know the status of the rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also prayed for the rescue of the two-year-old. PM Modi assured that every effort is being made for his recovery.