Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Tamil Nadu: Operation underway to rescue 2-year-old Boy from deep borewell

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau:  Efforts to rescue a two-year-old boy Sujith Wilson, who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on October 25 has entered Day 4 today.

The infant had fallen into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5.30 pm on Friday. Sujith is stuck at a depth of 100 metres into the borewell. The officials said that the child has fainted, but was breathing.

Related Posts

Odia Officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed first Lt.…

Arup Patnaik appointed Convener of BJD’s Social…

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami got in touch with the ministers and collectors regularly to know the status of the rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also prayed for the rescue of the two-year-old. PM Modi assured that every effort is being made for his recovery.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!