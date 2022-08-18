Suspected Boat recovery in Raigad: No Terror Angle

Insight Bureau: An unidentified boat with AK-47, arms and explosives was found on Thursday on the shore of Harihareshwar at Shrivardhan in Raigad district in Maharashtra.

No terror angle has been found in the seizure of explosive-like materials.

As per the latest reports, the boat was going from Europe to Muscat in June when a distress call was received in Oman. The crew members were rescued, but the boat drifted due to strong currents and then reached Maharashtra shore due to high tide.

Security tightened in Raigad district and nearby areas. Police investigating all aspects. ATS is also working on it. The additional force will also be deployed if necessary, informed Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The name of the boat is “Ladyhan” and it is owned by an Australian Woman. Her husband is the Captain of the boat, confirmed Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

More details are awaited.