Odisha CM conducts aerial survey; announces flood relief for affected areas

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today made an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara to assess the damages caused by the calamity.

The Chief Minister has ordered to speed up relief works, stepped up to supply cooked food, health care, drinking water supply and also provide necessary fodder and veterinary treatment to the affected cattle.

The CM has announced that 15 days relief will be given to the affected people in the villages of flood hit Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts where water has entered.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Similarly, relief will be given for seven days to the people of flood hit villages in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonpur, Boudh and Angul districts.

The Chief Minister has directed the administration to assess the damage within seven days of the release of water and submit damage assessment for house and crop within 15 days.

Naveen had earlier asked concerned officers to ensure “zero casualty” in the flood caused by heavy rainfall.