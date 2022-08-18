Improvement in Flood Situation; Odisha CM to make Aerial Survey

Insight Bureau: Odisha’s flood situation is showing signs of improvement with the water level of most rivers maintaining a receding trend.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara today.
Here’s the status of Hirakud Dam at 9 am today:
🔹Number of gates open – 40
🔹Inflow of water – 4.40L cusecs
🔹Outflow of water – 6.74L cusecs
🔹Water level – 624.43 feet
Discharge of water:
🔹Mundali: 10,10,525 cusecs
🔹Khairmal: 8,50,000 cusecs
🔹Barmul: 8,88,000 cusecs
Water Flows:
🔹Dalei Ghai: Water level (57.40 feet), danger mark (57 feet)
🔹Machhagaon: Water level (14.7 feet), danger mark (14 feet)
🔹Ali Pingal: Water level (11.3 m), danger mark (11.76m)
Odisha Flood Updates:
🔹Water level of Devi river recedes at Bauriakona; at present, the water level stands at 5.58m as against the danger mark of 4.93m.
🔹Vehicular movement between Gop and Puri disrupted.
🔹Hirakud gates to remain open till today evening. A decision will be taken on the closure of the sluice gates of Hirakud Dam by this evening.
🔹Jagatsinghpur Collector has cancelled leaves of all Government employees.
🔹Puri district administration in Odisha’s Puri on Wednesday ordered all government and private schools to remain closed for two days.
