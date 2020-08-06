Sushant Singh Rajput Death: CBI registers case against Rhea Chakraborty

By Sagarika Satapathy
110

TNI Bureau:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from the Bihar Police after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation to allow a CBI probe into the matter.

Related Posts

Odisha records 1150 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 290 from…

Bhubaneswar reports 118 Covid-19 Cases; Many Covid Warriors…

The Investigation agency has registered an FIR against late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit Chakraborty & Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and others involved in the case.

A special CBI S.I.T team has been formed to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sagarika Satapathy 291 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!