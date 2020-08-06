Sushant Singh Rajput Death: CBI registers case against Rhea Chakraborty

TNI Bureau: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from the Bihar Police after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation to allow a CBI probe into the matter.

The Investigation agency has registered an FIR against late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit Chakraborty & Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and others involved in the case.

A special CBI S.I.T team has been formed to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.