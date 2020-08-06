Odisha records 1150 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 290 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1150 cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 26887.

A record number of 290 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (197) and Rayagada (121).

While Odisha has so far reported 40717 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 14700.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 6

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (290), Khordha (197), Rayagada (121), Sundergarh (76), Jajpur (47), Koraput (45), Cuttack (44), Puri (40), Nayagarh (35), Keonjhar (33), Balasore (25), Kalahandi (25), Mayurbhanj (24), Sambalpur (23), Bolangir (22), Bhadrak (15), Kandhamal (14), Jagatsinghpur (11), Kendrapara (11), Malkangiri (10), Nuapada (8), Baragarh (7), Dhenkanal (6), Angul (5), Sonepur (5), Gajapati (4), Jharsuguda (4), Boudh (2) and Nabarangpur (1).