Supreme Court stops Ratha Jatra 2020 in view of Corona Pandemic

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court has decided to stop this year’s Ratha Jatra in Puri in view of Corona Pandemic. The Ratha Jatra was schueduled to be held on June 23. There will be no Ratha Jatra in any part of the State, ruled the Court.

The apex court observed that it is a serious issue given that a large congregation of people is expected to assemble during the festival.

CJI SA Bobde said, “Lord Jagannath won’t forgive us if we allow the Jatra”. While directing for no Rath Jatra in 2020, Supreme Court noted that a procession of this magnitude cannot be permitted at a time of pandemic.

The order is passed in the interest of public health and welfare, says the Supreme Court.