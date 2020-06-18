Complete List of 52 Chinese Apps on IB Radar

TNI Bureau: According to media reports, Indian Intelligence agencies have red flagged over 50 applications that are ‘linked to China’ over safety and security concerns. They include popular video sharing apps such TikTok, Video conferencing app Zoom, file sharing apps like Xender and Shareit, web browsers like UC Browser, social media sites like Helo, instant messaging apps like WeChat, online shopping portals like Club Factory and Shein, beauty camera apps like Wonder Camera and BeautyPlus, gaming apps like Clash of kings and basic app cleaning tools like Clean-master.
Intel agencies have urged the government to completely block these apps and remove them from our servers or send out an advisory to people to stop using them over safety violations. The entire list of Chinese applications has also been backed up by the National Security Council Secretariat.
According to media sources, the reasons cited by Intelligence Bureaucracies primarily focus on the concern that these applications have been extracting enormous quantities of confidential data from the users and distributing it outside the country.
Earlier concerns had already been raised over the Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi over alleged recording and transfer of personal data of users through remote servers. Western intelligence agencies too have raised a similar concern regarding such Chinese apps.
The Dubious List:
1. TikTok
2. Vault-Hide
3. Vigo Video
4. Bigo Live
5. Weibo
6. WeChat
7. SHAREit
8. UC News
9. UC Browser
10. BeautyPlus
11. Xender
12. ClubFactory
13. Helo
14. LIKE
15. Kwai
16. ROMWE
17. SHEIN
18. NewsDog
19. Photo Wonder
20. APUS Browser
21. VivaVideo- QU Video
22. Perfect Corp
23. CM Browser
24. Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab
25. Mi Community
26. DU recorder
27. YouCam Makeup
28. Mi Store
29. 360 Security
30. DU Battery Saver
31. DU Browser
32. DU Cleaner
33. DU Privacy
34. Clean Master – Cheetah
35. CacheClear DU apps studio
36. Baidu Translate
37. Baidu Map
38. Wonder Camera
39. ES File Explorer
40. WeSync
41. SelfieCity
42. Clash of Kings
43. Mail Master
44. Mi Video call – Xiaomi
45. Parallel Space
46. QQ International
47. QQ Launcher
48. QQ Security Centre
49. QQ Player
50. QQ Music
51. QQ Mail
52. QQ NewsFeed
