Complete List of 52 Chinese Apps on IB Radar

TNI Bureau: According to media reports, Indian Intelligence agencies have red flagged over 50 applications that are ‘linked to China’ over safety and security concerns. They include popular video sharing apps such TikTok, Video conferencing app Zoom, file sharing apps like Xender and Shareit, web browsers like UC Browser, social media sites like Helo, instant messaging apps like WeChat, online shopping portals like Club Factory and Shein, beauty camera apps like Wonder Camera and BeautyPlus, gaming apps like Clash of kings and basic app cleaning tools like Clean-master.

Intel agencies have urged the government to completely block these apps and remove them from our servers or send out an advisory to people to stop using them over safety violations. The entire list of Chinese applications has also been backed up by the National Security Council Secretariat.

According to media sources, the reasons cited by Intelligence Bureaucracies primarily focus on the concern that these applications have been extracting enormous quantities of confidential data from the users and distributing it outside the country.

Earlier concerns had already been raised over the Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi over alleged recording and transfer of personal data of users through remote servers. Western intelligence agencies too have raised a similar concern regarding such Chinese apps.

The Dubious List:

1. TikTok

2. Vault-Hide

3. Vigo Video

4. Bigo Live

5. Weibo

6. WeChat

7. SHAREit

8. UC News

9. UC Browser

10. BeautyPlus

11. Xender

12. ClubFactory

13. Helo

14. LIKE

15. Kwai

16. ROMWE

17. SHEIN

18. NewsDog

19. Photo Wonder

20. APUS Browser

21. VivaVideo- QU Video

22. Perfect Corp

23. CM Browser

24. Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab

25. Mi Community

26. DU recorder

27. YouCam Makeup

28. Mi Store

29. 360 Security

30. DU Battery Saver

31. DU Browser

32. DU Cleaner

33. DU Privacy

34. Clean Master – Cheetah

35. CacheClear DU apps studio

36. Baidu Translate

37. Baidu Map

38. Wonder Camera

39. ES File Explorer

40. WeSync

41. SelfieCity

42. Clash of Kings

43. Mail Master

44. Mi Video call – Xiaomi

45. Parallel Space

46. QQ International

47. QQ Launcher

48. QQ Security Centre

49. QQ Player

50. QQ Music

51. QQ Mail

52. QQ NewsFeed