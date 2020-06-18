174 new Covid-19 cases in Odisha; Nabarangpur reports 7

TNI Bureau: 174 new Covid-19 cases reported from Odisha today, taking the State’s tally to 4512.

Of the 174 new cases, 146 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 28 are local cases.

State’s cumulative positive tally rises to 4512.

According to Health Department sources, Nabarangpur reported 7 new COVID-19 cases while Ganjam reported a whopping number of 56 Corona positive cases.

The active cases in the State now stands at 1451 and 3047 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 11 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.

Odisha Corona Updates

➡️ Samples Tested on June 17 : 3,752

➡️ COVID-19 +VE Cases: 174 (146 in Quarantine, 28 Local Contacts)

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (56), Balasore (34), Puri (16), Khordha (10), Jajpur (9), Nabarangpur (7), Kendrapara (7), Koraput (6), Kalahandi (6), Keonjhar (5), Bargarh (4), Kandhamal (3), Bhadrak (3), Sundargarh (3), Boudh (2), Malkangiri (1), Nuapada (1), Balangir (1).

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 212,224

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 4512 (Active Cases: 1451, Recovered: 3047, COVID Deaths: 11, COVID+ Deaths: 3)

➡️ Recovery Rate – 67.53%