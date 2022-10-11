Supreme Court seeks a ban on new forms of Divorce among Muslims

This was reported by media on Monday. 

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Supreme Court of India
source- internet
TNI Bureau: Supreme Court sought the Centre’s response to a plea seeking to declare all forms of instant divorce practices among Muslims as void and unconstitutional. This was reported by media on Monday.

The move comes after Karnataka-based doctor Syeda Ambreen filed the petition in the top court last week contending that Talaq-e-Kinaya and Talaq-e-Bain are arbitrary, irrational and contradict fundamental rights to equality, non-discrimination, life and freedom to practice religion, as reported by a media.

In January, Ambreen’s husband divorced her through a letter authorised by a religious officer, or a Qazi, that stated vague allegations against her, reported PTI.

