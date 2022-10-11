Justice DY Chandrachud to be the next Chief Justice of India

TNI Bureau: Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit on Tuesday recommended the name of Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the second senior judge of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice DY Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022, for a period of two years till November 10, 2024.

CJI Lalit is retiring with effect from November 8.

Justice DY Chandrachud is known for his most recent verdict upholding the rights of unmarried women.