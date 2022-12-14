Supreme Court rejects demands for HC Bench in Western Odisha

TNI Bureau: While coming down heavily on the agitating lawyers and Odisha Police, the Supreme Court of India has outright rejected the demand for any separate High Court bench in Western Odisha or any other part of the state, saying the technological advancement has made this demand obsolete.

“The passage of time and use of technology has made the demands obsolete. The use of technology is quite widespread now and monitored by the Orissa High Court. Thus, there is no need for additional bench,” said the apex court.

The Supreme Court rejected the demand of the Central Action Committee saying they have to withdraw the strike unconditionally. “There is no hope for formation of a Bench. Whatever remote possibility they had, has been lost with their conduct”, the Supreme Court said.

“We have been informed that from any District Court in Odisha one can appear and file in the High Court. This is due to technological advancement. Distance won’t be a barrier anymore. It is proposed that one room be in every District Court be made functioning for video conferencing. The operationalisation would be in 3 months. So, that will resolve all problems,” observed the Apex Court.

While condemning the “hooliganism” by lawyers and others, the Supreme Court slammed the Odisha DGP for their “failure” to maintain law and order and asked whether they need deployment of central forces.

“You failed to control the situation despite having a 3 tier system with 15 platoons of forces. If you can’t control it, we will record it and get paramilitary force,” the Supreme Court told the Odisha DGP.

At least 17 lawyers have been arrested so far in connection with the vandalism and violence at the District Judge’s chamber in Sambalpur. The lawyers have been demanding a separate High Court Bench in Western Odisha.