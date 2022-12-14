Royal Bengal Tiger Skin seized in Mayurbhanj

TNI Bureau: Rampant poaching has become a big threat to wildlife in Odisha.

Days after the incident of elephant poaching in Similipal, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid and seized the skin of a Royal Bengal Tiger from a smuggler near Belpal Chhak under Udala Police Station jurisdiction in Mayurbhanj district late Tuesday night.

The poacher identified as Debasish Patra of Musakhai village, has been arrested.

It is feared that the big cat was shot dead by the wildlife poacher in Similipal tiger reserve a month ago.

A case has been registered and the accused booked under Sec 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

He will be produced in court and the skin will be sent to Director WII, Dehradun for biological examination. Further investigation is underway, informed Udala Police.

Role of forest officials is under the scanner after the recent arrest of a few officials in elephant poaching case. A nexus between the poachers and forest officials in this tiger poaching case, can’t be ruled out.