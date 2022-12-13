ED arrests Archana Nag in Money Laundering Case

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the monetary angle of Archana Nag case on Tuesday arrested Nag under the Money Laundering Act.

The ED arrested Archana Nag, accused of blackmailing influential people of Odisha while running a sex racket.

The ED had taken Nag on a 7-day remand which ended today following which she was produced before the court.

The agency also produced Archana’s husband Jagabandhu Chand at the court and sought a 15-day remand of both to dig more into the case.

On the other hand, Jagabandhu has moved the Orissa High Court seeking a bail after his petition was rejected by the District and Sessions Court.