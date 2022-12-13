ED arrests Archana Nag in Money Laundering Case

By Sagarika Satapathy
ED arrests Archana Nag in Money Laundering Case

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the monetary angle of Archana Nag case on Tuesday arrested Nag under the Money Laundering Act.

The ED arrested Archana Nag, accused of blackmailing influential people of Odisha while running a sex racket.

Related Posts

TNI News Headlines – December 12, 2022

Former Jajpur MP Mohan Jena passes away

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The ED had taken Nag on a 7-day remand which ended today following which she was produced before the court.

The agency also produced Archana’s husband Jagabandhu Chand at the court and sought a 15-day remand of both to dig more into the case.

On the other hand, Jagabandhu has moved the Orissa High Court seeking a bail after his petition was rejected by the District and Sessions Court.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.