5000 Mission Shakti Bazars to open in 5 Years: Odisha CM

TNI Bureau: In a major decision that will benefit lakhs of Mission Shakti women of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that the Mission Shakti mothers will be provided loans of Rs 10 lakh without interest. Also, 5000 Mission Shakti Bazars will be set up in the state in the next five years.

Patnaik today inaugurated the Mission Shakti Bazar in Bhubaneswar which will facilitate the marketing of the products produced by the Mission Shakti SHGs of the state.

Speaking at the function, the CM announced that interest-free loans of up to 10 lakh rupees will be given to the Mission Shakti mothers of the state.

Similarly, Rs 730 crore will be given to 70 lakh women SHG members and 1.5 lakh Mission Shakti Leaders for purchase of uniforms and blazers. In addition, the Chief Minister also released an amount of Rs 145 crore towards interest refund.

Inaugurating the Mission Shakti Bazar, the Chief Minister said that 5000 Mission Shakti Bazars will be opened in the state in the next five years.

This year, the mothers of Mission Shakti have received a loan of Rs 15,000 crore and in the next 5 years, they will be provided with loans worth Rs 75,000 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister further noted that the state government is always working for the development of the women. Mission Shakti mothers are associated with the making of a New Odisha. These mothers have now become SMEs from SHGs. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the mothers of Mission Shakti are partners in a transformed Odisha.

The products manufactured by the Mission Shakti members will now reach the homes through Mission Shakti Bazar. Customers will also have the facility to buy the products both online and offline.

Various products produced by self-help groups of about 25 districts will be sold in the Bazar, he informed adding that more than 1,000 products produced by the Mission Shakti mothers will be available in the Bazar including brooms, sarees, cane work sofas, household items, millets products, Patta Chitra, Painting, Kandhamal turmeric etc.