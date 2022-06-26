Sunday News Insight – June 26, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 68 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – 34 cases from Khordha, 11 from Sundargarh.
🔹44 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1279693.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and wishes her for Presidential Election 2022.
🔹BJP likely to get its new opposition leader before Monsoon session, informed party MLA Kusum Tete.
🔹IMD issues yellow warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha; check latest forecast
🔹 India reports 11,739 fresh Covid cases and 25 deaths. Maharashtra 1728 (technical glitch on ICMR Portal). Kerala 3378, Tamil Nadu 1382, Delhi 666.
🔹PM Narendra Modi addresses Indian community at Audi Dome in Munich, Germany; will attend the G7 Summit.
🔹 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari likely to be discharged from Hospital today following his recovery from Covid-19.
🔹 Activist Teesta Setalvad taken to Ahmedabad by Gujarat ATS team following detention in Mumbai, in relation to a case on her NGO.
🔹 Team India Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19.
🔹Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra Minister of Higher & Technical Education Uday Samant reaches Guwahati, joins rebels.
🔹Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray attends party workers program at Kalina, Santacruz.
🔹Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde moves Supreme Court against disqualification notice issued to rebel Maharashtra MLAs.
🔹Bypoll Results 2022: BJP wins Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha Seats in UP.
🔹PM Modi expresses gratitude to those who voted for BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura for electing BJP in the by-polls.
🔹Archery World Cup 2022: India Women settle for Silver in Recurve Team Event.
🔹G7 announces ban on import of Russian gold amid war with Ukraine.
🔹Sri Lanka runs out of fuel; private vehicles to get limited petrol.
