Evening News Insight – June 25, 2022

🔹 47 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1279649.

🔹 Odisha Matric Exam results to be out in July first week, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

🔹 Odisha Mi nister Samir Ranjan Dash, Balasore MLA Swarup Kumar Das fined for violating traffic rules.

🔹 Ratha Jatra 2022: Ailing deities Lord Jagannatha, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra recover after taking ‘Dasamula’. Trinities will give darshan to the devotees on June 29, the day of ‘Nabajaubana Darshan’.

🔹 Drug mafia Bijay Mania escapes from Bhubaneswar court while being taken to jail after hearing.

🔹 Telkoi: Carcass of a female elephant found at Kalapata reserve forest.

🔹 Headmistress’ salary of Mahaveer Nodal School at Mathasahi in Balasore halted after students failed to recite multiplication table of 3.

🔹 Assam Floods: Toll rises to 118, over 45 lakh affected across 30 Districts. 🔹 Indian Air Force continues relief oporations in flood-hit Assam, Meghalaya since past 4 days. IAF has airlifted 203 Tonnes of relief material; 253 people rescued.

🔹 Eknath Shinde remains leader of Shiv Sena legislature, says Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of rebel group.

🔹Union Minister for Home Amit Shah chairs meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee on “Disaster Management” in Gujarat today.

🔹 G7 summit is all set to begin from tomorrow. PM Narendra Modi will leave later today for Munich. Modi to discuss health, counter-terrorism at G7 Summit in Germany.

🔹 PM Modi to meet over 12 World Leaders in Germany, UAE Visit.

🔹 Activist Teesta Setalvad arrested by Gujarat Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad from Mumbai.

🔹 US President Joe Biden signs landmark gun measure, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law.