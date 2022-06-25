Evening News Insight – June 25, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian Air Force continues relief oporations in flood-hit Assam, Meghalaya since past 4 days. IAF has airlifted 203 Tonnes of relief material; 253 people rescued.
170
🔹47 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1279649.
 
🔹Odisha Matric Exam results to be out in July first week, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.
 
🔹Odisha Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Balasore MLA Swarup Kumar Das fined for violating traffic rules.
 
🔹Ratha Jatra 2022: Ailing deities Lord Jagannatha, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra recover after taking ‘Dasamula’. Trinities will give darshan to the devotees on June 29, the day of ‘Nabajaubana Darshan’.
 
🔹Drug mafia Bijay Mania escapes from Bhubaneswar court while being taken to jail after hearing.
 
🔹Telkoi: Carcass of a female elephant found at Kalapata reserve forest.
 
🔹Headmistress’ salary of Mahaveer Nodal School at Mathasahi in Balasore halted after students failed to recite multiplication table of 3.
 
Related Posts

Odia Filmmaker Himansu Khatua appointed SRFTI Director

Morning News Insight – June 25, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹Assam Floods: Toll rises to 118, over 45 lakh affected across 30 Districts.
 
🔹Indian Air Force continues relief oporations in flood-hit Assam, Meghalaya since past 4 days. IAF has airlifted 203 Tonnes of relief material; 253 people rescued.
 
🔹Eknath Shinde remains leader of Shiv Sena legislature, says Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of rebel group.
 
🔹Union Minister for Home Amit Shah chairs meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee on “Disaster Management” in Gujarat today.
 
🔹G7 summit is all set to begin from tomorrow. PM Narendra Modi will leave later today for Munich. Modi to discuss health, counter-terrorism at G7 Summit in Germany.
 
🔹PM Modi to meet over 12 World Leaders in Germany, UAE Visit.
 
🔹Activist Teesta Setalvad arrested by Gujarat Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad from Mumbai.
 
🔹US President Joe Biden signs landmark gun measure, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law.
 
🔹Iran nuclear talks are set to resume in coming days.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.