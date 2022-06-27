Morning News Insight – June 27, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 69 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours; active cases climb to 456. 26 cases from Khordha district.
🔹Bhubaneswar: Youth burnt to death with a motorcycle under mysterious circumstances on Acharya Vihar flyover, murder suspected.
🔹Odisha Weather Updates: Heavy rainfall likely to occur over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh today.
🔹 India reports 17,073 fresh cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rise to 94,420.
🔹 Maharashtra reports 6,493 covid cases with Mumbai 2,771 fresh covid cases. Kerala reports 3378, Delhi 1891 and Tamil Nadu 1472 new covid cases in last 24 hours.
🔹 Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at 2pm in Guwahati hotel today. Union Ministry of Home Affairs grants Y-plus security to 15 rebel MLAs.
🔹Assam floods death toll rises to 126, over 22 lakh people still affected; Indian Army continues rescue and flood relief operations in remotest & most affected areas.
🔹 Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Munich.
🔹 Presidential Elections 2022: Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to file nomination today.
🔹 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party decides to support Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha for Presidential poll.
🔹J&K: Terrorist arrested from Koti Doda, polics recovered one Chinese pistol.
🔹 India skipper Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik after 1st T20I against Ireland.
